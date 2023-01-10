Storm alert issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan

10 January 2023, 20:40

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Storm alert has been issued for 13 regions of the country, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Severe weather warning of second degree is issued for Abai region and Semey city.

Akmola region is to expect temperatures to drop to as low as -40 degrees Celsius in the south and east at night.

The north of Aktobe region is to brace for -41 degrees Celsius temperatures at night.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region is to see heavy snow at night. Fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard are to batter the south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of the region.

Almaty city is to brace for fog and ice-slick at times.

-30 degrees Celsius temperatures are to hit Atyrau region at night on January 11.

Level two severe weather warning is in place for East Kazakhstan region and cities of Ust-Kamenogorsk and Ridder.

The greater part of Karaganda region is to expect -38 degrees Celsius temperatures at night.

Mangistau region is to see temperatures to fall to -25 degrees Celsius.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for heavy snow, Fog is to coat the region’s south and sub-mountainous areas. Blizzard is to batter the mountainous areas of the region. 15-20mps northwesterly, northerly wind is to batter the north and mountainous areas.

Shymkent city is to see fog at times in the nighttime and morning.

Karaganda region is to expect -40-41 degrees Celsius temperatures in the northeast at night on January 12.

The east of Ulytau region is to brace for -40 degrees Celsius temperatures.

-35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the north and mountainous areas of Zhetysu region as well as Almaty region at night on January 12-13.

Turkestan region is to brace for -31 degrees Celsius temperatures in the north and mountainous areas.