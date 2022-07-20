20 July 2022 19:40

Storm alert issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 13 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Abai region is to expect thunderstorms in the northwest and north at night as well as in the west, center, and east at daytime. Hail is to hit the region in the west at daytime. 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward is to reach 23mps in the west, center, and north during the day.

The east of Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the east.

Aktobe region is to see northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps in the south at night, 35 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the south of the region at daytime.

The greater part of Almaty region is to expect 35-38 degrees Celsius temperatures during the day.

Thunderstorms are to hit East Kazakhstan region in the northwest and north at night and in most parts at daytime. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 23mps in the northwest, north, and south of the region.

35-38 degrees Celsius heatwave is to grip the greater part of Zhetysu region during the day.

Thunderstorms and hail are to batter the west of West Kazakhstan region at daytime. Northwesterly wind turning southwestward, southward is to gust 15-20mps in the south at daytime.

The north and east of Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east of the region. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s southern part.

Kyzylorda region is to expect northerly, northwesterly wind at 15-20mps in the center at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in most parts of the region.

The northwest of Mangistau region is to see thunderstorms. The region’s west and center are to expect dust tides. Northeasterly, northerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west and center. 42 degrees Celsius temperatures are predicted in the greater part of the region during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region’s south.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for thunderstorms at night.

Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms in the north, east as well as in the center at night. Fog is to coat the region’s northwest at night. Westerly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the north, east, and center at daytime.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms as well as hail and squalls at daytime. Fog is to blanket the region’s north and east in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly, westerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the region’s north and east at night, and most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 23mps are in store for the north and east of the region.



