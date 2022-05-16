Storm alert issued for 11 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Akmola region is to brace for thunderstorms and hail in the north and west as well as in the south during the day. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the north and west.

Aktobe region is to expect southwesterly, westerly wind reaching up to 15mps in the north atdaytime. The city of Aktobe is to see southwesterly, westerly wind with gusts of up to 15mps.

The east and northwest of West Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the west at daytime.

Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms in the west and north at daytime. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the west and north during the day. The city of Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Southwesterly wind is to gust 18mps at daytime.

Kostanay region's west, north, and east are to see thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps in the west, north, and east. The city of Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms at daytime. Southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps.

The north, and center of Kyzylorda region are to brace for dust tides. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the north and center during the day.

The west, east, and south of Mangistau region are to see thunderstorms. The center and north of the region are to expect dust tides. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west, east, and south. The city of Aktau is to see thunderstorms in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-18mps at night.

The city of Nur-Sultan is to expect thunderstorms during the day. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust 15-20mps.

The northwest of Pavlodar region is to expect thunderstorms. The region's northern and western parts are to brace for dust tides. Southwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north and west. High fire hazard will be in place in the region's west, south, and center. Pavlodar city is to expect storm as well as southwesterly wind gusting 18mps at daytime. High fire hazard will persist.

Rain is to douse the greater part of North Kazakhstan region at daytime. Thunderstorms, squalls, and hail are predicted in the west, north, and east. Fog is to coat the northwest of the region in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, west, and east at night, reaching 23-28mps in most parts during the day. The city of Petropavlovsk is to expect thunderstorms, hail, squalls, and southwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect thunderstorms during the day. The region's north is to brace for dust tides. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north at daytime.