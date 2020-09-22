Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 11 rgns of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 September 2020, 20:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning issued for Nur-Sultan and 10 regiins of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On September 23 Nur-Sultan will face southwest wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

Heavy rainfalls are expected in Akmola region. Fog will blanket the region in the morning and evening.

High wind up to 23 m/s is forecast to hit Aktobe region tomorrow.

East Kazakhstan is set to brace for high wind gusting up to 15-20, 25 m/s. Chances of storm are high.

West Kazakhstan will wake up to foggy streets. Strong wind will sweep through the region.

Fog will also blanket locally Karaganda region. Ground frost will form in the northeast of the region with mercury reading 1-3 degrees Celsius.

Kostanay region will observe thunderstorms, fog, squall and hail. Wind will speed up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

High wind will roll through Kyzylorda region. Fire threat will remain high during the day.

Fog is forecast to coat Mangistau region.

Rain will pour in Pavlodar region on September 23-24. High wind will gust up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

Heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, squalls and hail are expected to batter tomorrow North Kazakhstan.


