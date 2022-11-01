Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

    1 November 2022, 22:20

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather warning for 11 regions of Kazakhstan warning of wild wind, ice slick and ground blizzard, Kazhydromet reports.

    Zhambyl, Karaganda, Zhetysu regions will wake up to foggy streets tomorrow. High wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s will sweep through the regions.

    Strong wind will roll through Kyzylorda region.

    Ulytau region will brace for strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

    Ice slick and ground blizzard will grip West Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.

    Heavy downpours are expected in Turkistan and North Kazakhstan regions. High wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s will sweep through Turkistan region.

    Shymkent will also face heavy rains accompanied by strong wind.

    Wild wind will batter Atyrau, Mangistau regions.

    Aktobe region will observe ground blizzard during the day with high predicted in the night.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert in effect in greater part of Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting
    2 EU’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
    3 Zhiguli Dairabayev surveys manufacturing facilities in W Kazakhstan
    4 EU’s Youth Action Plan inspired a meeting of Central Asian Youth in Samarkand
    5 November 18. Today's Birthdays