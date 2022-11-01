Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

1 November 2022, 22:20
1 November 2022, 22:20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather warning for 11 regions of Kazakhstan warning of wild wind, ice slick and ground blizzard, Kazhydromet reports.

Zhambyl, Karaganda, Zhetysu regions will wake up to foggy streets tomorrow. High wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s will sweep through the regions.

Strong wind will roll through Kyzylorda region.

Ulytau region will brace for strong wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

Ice slick and ground blizzard will grip West Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.

Heavy downpours are expected in Turkistan and North Kazakhstan regions. High wind of 15-20, 23-28 m/s will sweep through Turkistan region.

Shymkent will also face heavy rains accompanied by strong wind.

Wild wind will batter Atyrau, Mangistau regions.

Aktobe region will observe ground blizzard during the day with high predicted in the night.


