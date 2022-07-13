Storm alert issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

15-20mps northeasterly wind reaching up to 23-28mps is predicted in the center and east of Zhetysu region at daytime.

The west and north of West Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms and hail. Southeasterly wind reaching 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted. 37 degrees Celsius temperatures are forecast for the greater part and 40 degrees Celsius temperatures for the south.

Dust tides are predicted in the north of Turkestan region on July 14-15. 15-20mps easterly gusting 23mps at daytime is predicted in the north, west, and mountainous areas of the region. 40-42 Celsius heatwave is to grip the south and west at daytime on July 14 and most parts on July 15.

The north and center of Atyrau region are to expect southeasterly, southerly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day. The region is to brace for 35-39 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime as well as 42 degrees Celsius temperatures in the south.

Thunderstorms are to hit the south and east of East Kazakhstan region during the day on July 14. Northwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the northwest, southeast, and center of the region.

Kostanay region is to expect 36 degrees Celsius temperatures in the greater part at daytime on July 14 and 40 degrees Celsius temperatures in the south.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to expect dust tides at daytime on July 14. Northeasterly, easterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the center.

Pavlodar region is to see thunderstorms in the north and east on July 14. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to reach 18mps during thunderstorms.

Ulytau region is to expect 38 degrees Celsius temperatures in the south at daytime on July 14.

The center and east of North Kazakhstan region are to brace for thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the region's northeast in the nighttime and morning. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and east during the day on July 14-15. 35 degrees Celsius heatwave is to grip the region's south at daytime on July 14, and the greater part at daytime on July 15.

The mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see thunderstorms and hail at daytime on July 14-15. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps is predicted in the southwest and northeast of the region on July 14-15.



