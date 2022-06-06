Storm alert issued for 10 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The west and north of Akmola region are to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps int eh west and north at daytime.

Aktobe region is to expect westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps in the northwest at night as well as most parts at daytime. The city of Aktobe is to brace for westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 16mps at daytime.

The mountainous areas of Almaty region are to see thunderstorms at daytime. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 25mps is forecast for the northeast of the region.

-1 degrees Celsius ground frosts are to grip the east of East Kazakhstan region at night.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls in the north and northwest at night as well as northeast at daytime. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and northwest. The city of Uralsk is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls at night. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The west and east of Karaganda region are to see southeasterly wind turning southwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps at daytime. The south of the region is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius heat. The city of Zhezkazgan is to brace for 35 degrees Celsius heatwave.

Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to batter the west, northwest, and northeast of Kostanay region. The south of the region is to brace for dust tides as well as 35 degrees Celisus heat. Southeasterly wind turning southwestward is predicted to blow 15-20mps reaching up to 25mps in the west at night as well as 15-20mps gusting up to 23-28mps in most parts at daytime.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for southeasterly, southerly wind at 15-20mps at daytime. The region's south is to expect temperature to rise to 42 degrees Celsius.

The west and north of Mangistau region are to expect thunderstorms and dust tides during the day. Northwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the west, north, and south at daytime.

The southwest, west, and north of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms as well as hail, and squalls at daytime. The west of the region is to expect fog in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the southwest, west, and north during the day. The city of Petropavlovsk is to see thunderstorms, squalls, and northeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime.