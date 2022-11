21 October 2022, 07:15

Storm alert issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan for October 21, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind is expected to sweep through Abai, Akmola, Zhetysu, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions.

East Kazakhstan is to brace for heavy precipitations. Ice slick is to form on the roads today.

West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau regions are to wake up to foggy streets.

Rain is expected to batter North Kazakhstan on Friday.