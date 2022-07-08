Storm alert issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Abai region is to see thunderstorms in the north, northwest, and center at night as well as in most parts at daytime on July 9. Hail and squalls are to batter the region's north, northwest, and west. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward is to gust up to 23mps in the north, west, and center. High fire hazard is to persist in the center of the region.

Akmola region is to expect thunderstorms in the west, south, and east. Fog is to coat the region's northwest and east in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the east.

The north and east of Aktobe region are to brace for thunderstorms.

The greater part of East Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms. The region's north, northwest, and east are to expect hail and squalls. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeast is predicted to reach 23mps in the northwest, east, and south at daytime.

Most parts of Karaganda region are to be hit by thunderstorms. Fog is to coat the region's north and center in the nighttime and morning, Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the east and south.

Kostanay region is to expect thunderstorms in the south during the day. Fog is to coat the region's east in the nighttime and morning. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15mps in the south at daytime.

High fire hazard will persist in the greater part of Kyzylorda region.

Pavlodar region is to brace for thunderstorms and hail in the south as well as fog in the southeast at night. Northeasterly wind is to gust 15-20mps during thunderstorms.

Turkestan region is to expect northeasterly wind at 15-20mps in the mountain passes on July 9-11. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's north and deserts.

Ulytau region is to see thunderstorms in the north and east. Fog is to coat the region's north and east in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is to blow 15-20mps during thunderstorms.



