Storm alert issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The south and west of Aktobe region are to brace for easterly, northeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

The south and mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect thunderstorm. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 17-22mps during thunderstorm.

The southwest and mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to brace for heavy rain during the day. The southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas of the region are to see thunderstorm on April 9-11. Northeasterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the southwest, northeast, and mountainous areas. The city of Taraz is to brace for thunderstorm during the day.

The southwest of West Kazakhstan region is to brace for fog. Southeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is forecast for the northeast at daytime.

Fog is to coat the north of Karaganda region. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west and south of the region. Karaganda city is to expect fog at night.

The center of Kyzylorda region is to brace for dust tides at night as well as thunderstorm and squall at daytime. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center. The city of Kyzylorda is to brace for dust tides at night. Easterly wind is to gust 16mps at night.

Mangistau region is to see fog in the southwest at night. Southeasterly wind turning westward is to reach 15-20mps in the north at night.

The north of Pavlodar region is to brace for northwesterly wind at 15-20mps during the day.

Heavy rain is predicted for the mountainous areas of Turkestan region at daytime. The region's mountainous and sub-mountainous areas are to see thunderstorm and squall. Dust tides are to batter the north of the region. Easterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas. The city of Turkestan is to expect thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

The city of Shymkent is to brace for thunderstorm and squall at times. Easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.