Storm alert is in effect in 15 regions of Kazakhstan

17 February 2023, 20:41
ASTANA. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan for February 18, Kazinform quotes Kazhydromet.

Ground blizzard will sweep through Abai, Akmola, East Kazakhstan regions.

Fog and ice-slick are forecast for Konayev city, Almaty region. Heavy rain and snow as well as fog, ice-slick are in store for the city of Almaty.

High wind will roll through Astana tomorrow.

Zhambyl region is to brace for ground blizzard, high wind of 15-20 m/s.

It will snow in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions tomorrow. Ground blizzard, fog and high wind are predicted for the region.

Ice-slick and fog are expected on Saturday in Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions.

Ground blizzard will sweep through Pavlodar, Ulytau regions on February 18.

Fog will blanket Turkistan region and Shymkent city.


