Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in store for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    26 September 2022, 17:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather warning for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Tomorrow Astana will brace for high wind gusting 15-20 m/s.

    Thunderstorms will strike Abai region with high wind predicted up to 15-20, 23-28 m/s.

    Akmola region will face tomorrow rain and sleet, wild wind of 15-20 m/s.

    High wind will sweep through Aktobe region.

    Heavy rains are expected in East Kazakhstan. Strong wind will roll through the region.

    Kostanay and Pavlodar regions will wake up to foggy streets on September 27, Kazhydromet said in a statement.

    Rain and sleet are also forecast for North Kazakhstan. High wind up 23 m/s will roll through the region.

    Turkistan region will also brace for strong wind of 15-20 m/s. fire threat remains high in the greater part of the region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rain and snow mixed, frosts to grip Kazakhstan
    Storm alert issued for 10 regions of Kazakhstan
    Rainy weather in a store on Tue
    Southeast of Kazakhstan to enjoy dry and sunny weather
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad
    5 N Kazakhstan produces fourth of country’s dairy products