Storm alert in store for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a storm alert for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice-slick and ground blizzard will grip tomorrow Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

High wind will batter Atyrau region.

East Kazakhstan will brace for fog, ice-slick, high wind and ground blizzard.

Karaganda region will wake up on Saturday to foggy streets. Ice-slick and ground blizzard are expected in the north-west of the region.

Strong will wind sweep through Kyzylorda region.

Ice-slick and wild wind gusting up to 18-20 m/s are to batter the Kazakh capital.

Pavlodar region is also set to face fog and icy surfaces on the roads.

It will rain and snow in North Kazakhstan triggering off ice-slick and ground blizzard. Wind gusting 15-20, 25 m/s will roll through the region locally.



