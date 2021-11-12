Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in store for 11 regions of Kazakhstan

    12 November 2021, 21:14

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a storm alert for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Ice-slick and ground blizzard will grip tomorrow Akmola, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions.

    High wind will batter Atyrau region.

    East Kazakhstan will brace for fog, ice-slick, high wind and ground blizzard.

    Karaganda region will wake up on Saturday to foggy streets. Ice-slick and ground blizzard are expected in the north-west of the region.

    Strong will wind sweep through Kyzylorda region.

    Ice-slick and wild wind gusting up to 18-20 m/s are to batter the Kazakh capital.

    Pavlodar region is also set to face fog and icy surfaces on the roads.

    It will rain and snow in North Kazakhstan triggering off ice-slick and ground blizzard. Wind gusting 15-20, 25 m/s will roll through the region locally.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II