Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan

14 November 2022, 20:16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy precipitations, snow storm, ice slick and squalls are expected tomorrow, November 15 in Astana and 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

It will rain in Almaty region. High wind will sweep through the region.

Zhetysu region will wake up to foggy streets.

Ice slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions. Strong wind of 15-20, 23 m/s will roll through Kyzylorda region.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are expected in West Kazakhstan, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions tomorrow.

Heavy rains and snow are predicted to batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Turkistan regions.

Snow, snow storm and ice slick, high wind of 17-22 m/s are in store for Astana, Akmola region on November 15.

Wild wind gusting 17-22 m/s is expected to grip Mangistau region.

Karaganda and Ulytau region are set to brace for ice slick, ground blizzard, packed snow on the roads and high wind of 17-22, locally 28 m/s.