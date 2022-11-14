Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan

14 November 2022, 20:16
Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan
14 November 2022, 20:16

Storm alert in place in Kazakh capital and 16 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy precipitations, snow storm, ice slick and squalls are expected tomorrow, November 15 in Astana and 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

It will rain in Almaty region. High wind will sweep through the region.

Zhetysu region will wake up to foggy streets.

Ice slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Atyrau regions. Strong wind of 15-20, 23 m/s will roll through Kyzylorda region.

Ground blizzard and ice slick are expected in West Kazakhstan, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions tomorrow.

Heavy rains and snow are predicted to batter North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Turkistan regions.

Snow, snow storm and ice slick, high wind of 17-22 m/s are in store for Astana, Akmola region on November 15.

Wild wind gusting 17-22 m/s is expected to grip Mangistau region.

Karaganda and Ulytau region are set to brace for ice slick, ground blizzard, packed snow on the roads and high wind of 17-22, locally 28 m/s.


Related news
Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Snow storm approaching north of Kazakhstan
Read also
Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19
Mets issue weather warning for several rgns of Kazakhstan
Rain and snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for 5 regions of Kazakhstan
136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
Mets predict unsteady weather for Kazakhstan Nov 17
Blizzards, ice-slick and fog forecast for 6 Kazakh rgns
News Partner
Popular
1 November 19. Today's Birthdays
2 Nov 19 is Day of Silence in Kazakhstan
3 Kazakh delegation takes part in EU-CA Connectivity Conference in Samarkand
4 November 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Mets predict unsteady weather Nov 19

News