Storm alert in place in 8 regions of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 December 2021, 17:40
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm, ice-slick are expected to batter 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

It will snow on December 22-23 across the most part of North Kazakhstan. Snow storm and ice-slick will grip the region’s north and west. Fog will blanket its southwest. High wind will sweep through locally.

Heavy rain will batter Turkestan region tomorrow. Dust storm is expected in the north and south. Strong wind will be gusting 23-23 m/s and 30 m/s in the mountainous areas.

Wild wind will roll through Turkestan region.

Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast to grip tomorrow Karaganda region.

Kyzylorda region will brace for high wind.

Ice-slick and fog are expected in Akmola, Aktobe regions tomorrow.

Fog will coat West Kazakhstan on Wednesday.

Heavy snow and rain are predicted to batter Kostanay region on December 22.


