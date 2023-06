Storm alert in place in 5 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather warnings for five regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Ground blizzard is expected tomorrow in the south and east of Akmola region. High wind will roll through the region.

Fog will blanket Aktobe and Kyzylorda regions in the morning and nighttime.

Karaganda region will also brace for ground blizzard and fog.