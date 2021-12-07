Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in place in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2021, 20:55
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is expected to blanket tomorrow Akmola, Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangistau regions.

It will snow in East Kazakhstan in the nighttime. The region will brace for fog, ice-slick, and ground blizzard.

Ice-slick and ground blizzard will grip Karaganda region on December 8.

Dust storm will sweep through Mangistau, Turkestan regions in the morning and night.

Fog will blanket tomorrow the Kazakh capital.


