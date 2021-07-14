Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in place in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

    14 July 2021, 19:38

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan for Juy 15, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms will hit West Kazakhstan on July 15 with high wind predicted locally. Fire threat remains high in the region’s southwest.

    Thunderstorms are also expected in Kostanay, Mangistau, Almaty regions locally. Fire threat remains high in some parts of Mangistau and Almaty regions.

    The south of Aktobe region will also brace for thunderstorms and high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s. Fire threat remains high locally.

    Thunderstorms will batter Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions. Dust storm will sweep through Turkestan region. Fire threat remains high. Wild wind will roll through North Kazakhstan on July 15-16.

    Thunderstorms, hail, and dust storm are forecast to grip Zhambyl region.

    Occasional rains, locally heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow in the mountains of Almaty region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II