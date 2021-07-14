Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in place in 11 regions of Kazakhstan

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 July 2021, 19:38
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 11 regions of Kazakhstan for Juy 15, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms will hit West Kazakhstan on July 15 with high wind predicted locally. Fire threat remains high in the region’s southwest.

Thunderstorms are also expected in Kostanay, Mangistau, Almaty regions locally. Fire threat remains high in some parts of Mangistau and Almaty regions.

The south of Aktobe region will also brace for thunderstorms and high wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s. Fire threat remains high locally.

Thunderstorms will batter Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan regions. Dust storm will sweep through Turkestan region. Fire threat remains high. Wild wind will roll through North Kazakhstan on July 15-16.

Thunderstorms, hail, and dust storm are forecast to grip Zhambyl region.

Occasional rains, locally heavy rainfalls, thunderstorms and hail are expected tomorrow in the mountains of Almaty region.


