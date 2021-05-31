Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+23+25℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in place in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

    31 May 2021, 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Scorching heat is expected to grip today, May 31, 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms, high wind are expected to batter Aktobe region with mercury reading +38 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

    West Kazakhstan is set to face thunderstorms, hail.

    Thunderstorms are also expected today in Karaganda region. Mercury is to rise as high as to +35+38 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

    Thunderstorms, dust storms, high wind and scorching heat up to +40+43 degrees Celsius are forecast to hit Kyzylorda region.

    Pavlodar is to brace for thunderstorms, high wind on Monday.

    Nur-Sultan is forecast to face thunderstorms, high wind.

    Dust storms and thunderstorms are to grip Turkestan region.

    It is expected to rain in North Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms, squalls and hail are in store there.

    Atyrau region is also to observe thunderstorms.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Youth of Kazakhstan Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
    2 World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
    3 Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
    4 2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
    5 GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year