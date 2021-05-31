Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm alert in place in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
31 May 2021, 07:41
Storm alert in place in 10 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Scorching heat is expected to grip today, May 31, 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms, high wind are expected to batter Aktobe region with mercury reading +38 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

West Kazakhstan is set to face thunderstorms, hail.

Thunderstorms are also expected today in Karaganda region. Mercury is to rise as high as to +35+38 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

Thunderstorms, dust storms, high wind and scorching heat up to +40+43 degrees Celsius are forecast to hit Kyzylorda region.

Pavlodar is to brace for thunderstorms, high wind on Monday.

Nur-Sultan is forecast to face thunderstorms, high wind.

Dust storms and thunderstorms are to grip Turkestan region.

It is expected to rain in North Kazakhstan. Thunderstorms, squalls and hail are in store there.

Atyrau region is also to observe thunderstorms.

Youth of Kazakhstan   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation
FMs of Kazakhstan and Vietnam hold telephone conversation