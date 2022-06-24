Storm alert in place for much of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 14 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for southeasterly wind turning northwestward. The center of the region is to expect 15-20mps wind at daytime. High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of the region.

Thunderstorms are to hit the south and mountainous areas of Almaty region. Easterly wind reaching 17-22mps during thunderstorms is predicted. 39 degrees celsius heat wave ist o grip the region during the day.

The mountainous areas of Zhetysu region are to expect thunderstorms. Easterly wind is to blow 17-22mps in the mountainous areas. Temperatures are to rise to 38 degrees Celisus.

Akmola region is to see thunderstorms in the north and west at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Hail and squalls are to batter the region's west, north, and east during the day. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the north at night and in most parts at daytime. The region is to brace for gusts of up to 23mps in the west and north. 35-37 degrees Celsius temperatures are to grip the region at daytime.

Thunderstorms are to hit the north of Aktobe region. Northwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the east and center. Temperatures are to stand at 35-37 degrees Celsius in the southeast of the region.

Atyrau region is to brace for 38 degrees Celsius temperatures in the west, east, and center during the day. High fire hazard will persist in the region's west and east.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps is predicted at daytime. 36 degrees Celisus temperatures are to grip the Kazakh capital during the day.

The west and north of Pavlodar region are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls, at daytime. 35-39 degrees Celsius heat wave is to batter the region. Southwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west and north of the region.

The greater part of Mangistau region is to expect 40-42 degrees Celisus temperatures at daytime.

The center and south of East Kazakhstan region are to expect northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps at daytime. The region's southern part is to brace for 38 degrees Celsius temperatures at daytime.

Abai region's eastern part is to expect northwesterly wind at 15-20mps. The region's south is to see temperatures rise to 38 degrees Celsius during the day. High fire hazard is to persist in the west of the region.

The west, north, and east of Kostanay region are to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 23mps in the west, north, and east. 39 degrees Celisus temperatures are predicted in the south at daytime.

Karaganda region is to brace for 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward in the west during the day.

The west of Ulyrau region is to expect 15-20mps southeasterly wind turning southwestward during the day.

The northwest of West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms.

The greater part of North Kazakhstan region is to brace for rains, predicted to fall heavily in the north and northeast. The region's north, west, and east are to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 25mps in the north, west, and east of the region.



