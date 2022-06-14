Storm alert in place for most regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for a greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Abay region is to brace for thunderstorms in the morning and afternoon on June 15. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 15mps during the day.

The north and east of Akmola region are to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps in the north and east at daytime.

Almaty region is to see thunderstorms in the north, south, and mountainous areas in the morning and afternoon. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps during thunderstorms raching up to 25mps in the north and east.

The center and northeast of East Kazakhstan region are to brace for heavy rains. Thunderstorms, hail, and squalls are to hit the region's west, north, and east at night as well as most parts at daytime. Southwesterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps gusting up to 23mps at daytime is predicted in the northwest, west, north, and east. High fire hazard is tp persist in the region's west.

The mountainous areas of Zhambyl region are to see heavy rains during the day on June 15.

Zhetysu region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted.

The north, south, and east of Karaganda region are to expect thunderstorms. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north, south, and east of the region.

Kyzylorda region is to expect northerly, northeasterly wind at 15-20mps at daytime. High fire hazard will persist.

The south of Mangistau region is to expect thunderstorms. The west and north of the region are to see dust tides. Northeasterly wind turning southeastward is to blow 15-20mps in the west and north. The region's south is to expect 40 degrees Celsius heatwave.

The north and west of Pavlodar region are to see thunderstorms. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and west of the region during the day.

The north and east of North Kazakhstan region are to see thunderstorms, squalls, and hail. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is predicted in the north and east at night as well as in most parts at daytime. Gusts of up to 23mps are predicted in the north and east of the region during the day.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to brace for thunderstorms and squalls. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps.



