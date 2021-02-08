Go to the main site
    Storm alert in place for Kazakhstan

    8 February 2021, 19:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Aktobe region will face tomorrow ground blizzard, high wind up to 18 m/s in the night.

    Ground blizzard and strong wind gusting up to 25 m/s locally will persist in Akmola region.

    Ice-slick will form on the roads in Kyzylorda region tomorrow, fog will blanket the region on February 9-11.

    Heavy precipitations (snow and rain), fog and ice-slick are forecast for Almaty region for February 9. Chances of storm are high. Hgh wind will gust at a speed of 15-20, 23 m/s.

    Fog and blizzard are expected to grip tomorrow Karaganda region.

    Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions will brace for ground blizzard. Strong wind will sweep through the regions.


