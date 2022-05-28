Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in place for Kazakhstan regions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 May 2022, 16:59
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather warning for six regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Heavy rains, thunderstorms, hail are expected on May 29 in Almaty region, mountains and mountainous regions. High wind will sweep through the region gusting up to 17-22, 24-29 m/s.

Zhambyl region will face thunderstorms, hail and squalls. Wild wind is to roll through the region.

Thunderstorms will hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan regions.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.

Pavlodar region will brace for thunderstorms, hail and squalls. Fire threat remains high in the south of the region.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan in the morning and evening. Wild wind is to batter the region gusting 15-20, 23 m/s.


