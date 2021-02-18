Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in place for Kazakh capital and regions

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 February 2021, 07:09
Storm alert in place for Kazakh capital and regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for the cities of Nur-Sultan and Kokshetau as well as six regions of Kazakhstan for today, February 18, Kazhydromet reports.

It is expected to snow and rain in the Kazakh capital today with fog, blizzard and ice-slick predicted locally. Mercury is forecast to drop sharply from +1+3 to -15-17 degrees Celsius and lower.

Snow and rain, ice-slick and blizzard are also expected to batter tonight Mangistau region. Wind gusting 15-18 m/s is to roll through the region.

Fog and ground blizzard are expected today in West Kazakhstan. Chances of storm are high. Kyzylorda region is to brace for fog and ice-slick. It is forecast to snow tonight in Atyrau region. Ground blizzard is set to sweep through the region locally.

Heavy snowfall, fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast for Aktobe region.

Kostanay region is to face on Thursday fog, snowstorm and ice-slick, high wind gusting up to 15-20,25 m/s.

