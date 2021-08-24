Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in place for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    24 August 2021, 17:36

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a storm alert for 9 regions of Kazakhstan for August 25, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms will strike Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions on August 25. High wind is expected locally. Fire threat remains high.

    Scorching heat is forecast to grip Aktobe region up to 37 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high. High wind is expected to sweep through the region locally.

    Fervent heat is also to batter West Kazakhstan. Mercury will rise as high as to 36 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

    Strong wind is predicted to roll through Karaganda region. Thunderstorms are expected in the northeast of the region. Fire threat remains high.

    Kostanay region will brace for heatwave with air temperature climbing up to 37 degrees Celsius.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.

    Mangistau region is set to face scorching heat up to 38 degrees Celsius.

    Thunderstorms will batter northeast of North Kazakhstan. Intense heat is expected in the region on August 25. Fire threat remains high.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II