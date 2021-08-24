Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in place for 9 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
24 August 2021, 17:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a storm alert for 9 regions of Kazakhstan for August 25, Kazhydromet reports.

Thunderstorms will strike Akmola and West Kazakhstan regions on August 25. High wind is expected locally. Fire threat remains high.

Scorching heat is forecast to grip Aktobe region up to 37 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high. High wind is expected to sweep through the region locally.

Fervent heat is also to batter West Kazakhstan. Mercury will rise as high as to 36 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

Strong wind is predicted to roll through Karaganda region. Thunderstorms are expected in the northeast of the region. Fire threat remains high.

Kostanay region will brace for heatwave with air temperature climbing up to 37 degrees Celsius.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.

Mangistau region is set to face scorching heat up to 38 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorms will batter northeast of North Kazakhstan. Intense heat is expected in the region on August 25. Fire threat remains high.


