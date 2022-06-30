Storm alert in place for 7 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for seven regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

High fire hazard is to persist in the west of Abai region.

The northwest of West Kazakhstan region is to see thunderstorms, hail, and squalls during the day. Southwesterly, southerly wind at 15-20mps is predicted in the northwest of the region at daytime. Uralsk city is to expect thunderstorms, hail, and squalls. 18mps southwesterly, southerly wind is predicted at daytime.

Karaganda region is to expect 15-20mps northwesterly wind in the north and east. High fire hazard will persist in the region's southeast.

High fire hazard is to persist in the greater part of Kyzylorda region and Kyzylorda city.

The north and west of Pavlodar region are to see westerly, northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's center and south as well as Pavlodar city.

Fog is to coat North Kazakhstan region in the west in the nighttime and morning. 15-20mps northwesterly wind is to gust 25mps in the north and east of the region at daytime. The city of Petropavlovsk is to expect northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps during the day.

The mountainous areas of Turkestan region are to expect northeasterly wind at 15-20mps. High fire hazard is to persist in the region's north and mountainous areas.



