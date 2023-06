Storm alert in place for 3 rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A weather warning is issued for Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Fog is forecast to grip Akmola region today locally. Ice-slick is to form in the night. Chances of storm are high.

Fog and ice-slick are also expected in Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions locally. Chances of storm are high.