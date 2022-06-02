Storm alert in place for 10 Kazakh regions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The National Met Office Kazhydromet issued storm alert for 10 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Nur-Sultan city is to brace for thunderstorms at times during the day on June 3. Westerly, northwesterly wind reaching up to 15-20mps during thunderstorms is predicted at daytime.

Shymkent city is to see thunderstorms and squalls in the morning and afternoon. Northeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.

thunderstorms and hail are to batter Akmola region in the north at night as well as in the north, south, and east during the day on June 3. Westerly, northwesterly wind is to gust 15-20mps in the north, east, and south of the region at daytime. Kokshetau city is to brace for thunderstorms and hail. Westerly, northwesterly wind at 9-14mps is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime.

Almaty region's south, east, and mountainous areas are to see thunderstorms and squalls during the day. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps is to gust up to 25mps in the east and mountainous areas.

The north of Karaganda region is to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Westerly, northwesterly wind will gust up to 15-20mps in the north of the region at daytime. The region's east is to expect -1 degree Celsius ground frosts at night.

The west and north of Kostanay region are to expect thunderstorms and hail at daytime on June 3. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and east during the day. Kostanay city is to expect thunderstorms at daytime.

Thunderstorms are to hit the center of Kyzylorda region. Northerly, northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the center. High fire hazard will persist in the region's center as well as the city of Kyzylorda at night.

The west and east of Pavlodar region are to brace for thunderstorms at daytime. Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west, east, and center at daytime. Pavlodar city is to expect northwesterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps during the day.

The south and east of North Kazakhstan region are to expect thunderstorms. Northerly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23mps is predicted in the north and east. Petropavlovsk city is to gust up to 15-20mps at daytime.

Turkestan region's north, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas are to see thunderstorms and squalls. Northeasterly wind at 15-20mps gusting up to 25mps is forecast for the region's north, west, mountainous and sub-mountainous areas. Turketsan city is to brace for thunderstorms and squalls, Northwesterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps.



