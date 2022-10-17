Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in place across 8 regions of Kazakhstan
17 October 2022, 16:51

Storm alert in place across 8 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Abai, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions will wake up to foggy streets on October 18.

Heavy downpours and snow are expected in Zhambyl region on October 18-19. Fog will blanket the mountainous districts on October 18-20. Mercury will read -2 degrees Celsius in the night over two days ahead.

High wind will sweep through North Kazakhstan, Turkestan regions.


