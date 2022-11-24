Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in place across 14 regions of Kazakhstan

    24 November 2022, 22:01

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Mets issued weather alert for 14 regions of Kazakhstan for November 25, Kazhydromet reports.

    Snow, ground blizzard, ice slick and high wind gusting 15-20,25 m/s will batter Abai region on Friday.

    Heavy snow and rain, fog and ice slick, strong wind of 15-20, 23 m/s will grip Akmola region.

    Ice slick will form on the roads tomorrow in Aktobe region.

    The Kazakh capital will brace for heavy snow and rain, snow storm, ice slick and fog. High wind will sweep through the region tomorrow.

    It will also snow in East Kazakhstan. snow storm and strong wind will roll through the region.

    Fog will blanket Zhetysu and West Kazakhstan regions in the morning and night.

    Karaganda region will brace for heavy snowfall accompanied by snow storms and ice slick, high wind.

    Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions will also observe snow, snow storms, fog, ice slick and high wind.

    Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions will wake up to foggy streets.

    Mets warn of slippery surfaces in Ulytau region.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Cold spell heading to Kazakhstan
    Fog, ice slick and precipitations in store for Kazakhstan
    Fog, ice click and high wind in store for Kazakhstan
    136 weather-related crashes recorded in Almaty
    Popular
    1 Ice slick, fog and strong wind forecast in Kazakhstan Nov 24
    2 President Tokayev calls for collective search for peace formula for Ukraine
    3 Kazakh delegation attends 9th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations
    4 CSTO summit in Yerevan: President Tokayev addresses growing turbulence, situation in Ukraine and Afghanistan
    5 Kazakhstan's COVID-19 daily count rises