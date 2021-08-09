Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in effect in some regions of Kazakhstan

    9 August 2021, 18:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan.Scorching heat will grip the south of Aktobe region on August 10-12. Mercury will soar up to 35-36 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

    Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions will brace for thunderstorms, hail and squalls tomorrow. High wind will sweep through the regions locally. Fire threat remains high.

    Fervent heat is also forecast to batter West Kazakhstan. Air temperature will rise as high as to 40 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high locally.

    Dust storm will roll through Turkestan region. Fire threat remains high.

    Thunderstorms will strike tomorrow Akmola region and the capital city, Nur-Sultan.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II