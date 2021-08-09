Storm alert in effect in some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan.Scorching heat will grip the south of Aktobe region on August 10-12. Mercury will soar up to 35-36 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions will brace for thunderstorms, hail and squalls tomorrow. High wind will sweep through the regions locally. Fire threat remains high.

Fervent heat is also forecast to batter West Kazakhstan. Air temperature will rise as high as to 40 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high locally.

Dust storm will roll through Turkestan region. Fire threat remains high.

Thunderstorms will strike tomorrow Akmola region and the capital city, Nur-Sultan.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.



