Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Storm alert in effect in some regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
9 August 2021, 18:13
Storm alert in effect in some regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for some regions of Kazakhstan.Scorching heat will grip the south of Aktobe region on August 10-12. Mercury will soar up to 35-36 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high.

Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions will brace for thunderstorms, hail and squalls tomorrow. High wind will sweep through the regions locally. Fire threat remains high.

Fervent heat is also forecast to batter West Kazakhstan. Air temperature will rise as high as to 40 degrees Celsius. Fire threat remains high locally.

Dust storm will roll through Turkestan region. Fire threat remains high.

Thunderstorms will strike tomorrow Akmola region and the capital city, Nur-Sultan.

Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda region.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
Torrential rain stops Rome metro
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali
15 killed, 32 others injured in road accident in Mali