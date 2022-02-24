Go to the main site
    Storm alert in effect in some Kazakh regions

    24 February 2022, 21:42

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for a number of regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    The south, west, and northeast of Akmola region are to brace for ground blizzard. Ice-slick is predicted in the north of the region at daytime. Fog is expected in the west and south. Southwesterly, westerly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the northwest and east of the region.

    Aktobe region is to expect fog and ice-slick in the north and east.

    Atyrau region is to brace for fog in the west, north, and center.

    The west, northwest, and east of West Kazakhstan region are to see ice-slick and fog.

    Fog is to blanket the west and north of Karaganda region.

    The east of Kostanay region is to expect ground blizzard. The region's south is to see fog and ice-slick. Southwestly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 15mps in the east.

    Fog is to coat the city of Nur-Sultan in the nighttime and morning.

    Pavlodar region is to brace for ground blizzard at night and ice-slick at daytime in the north.

    North Kazakhstan region is to see ground blizzard and ice-slick in the east at night and in the south and east at daytime. Southwesterly, westerly wind reaching up to 15-20mps in the north and east is forecast.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

