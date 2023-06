Storm alert in effect in six rgns of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for six regions of Kazakhstan, namely, Akmola, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Mangistau, North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions, for November 23, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog, ice-slick and ground blizzard are forecast to hit the regions and the capital city of Kazakhstan. Chances of storm are high.