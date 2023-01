Storm alert in effect in Kazakh capital and 11 regions

9 January 2023, 07:17

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On January 9 the city of Astana and 11 regions of Kazakhstan are set to brace for snow, snowstorms, high wind, Kazhydromet reports.

Ice slick is expected to form on the roads in Astana. High wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep through the city.