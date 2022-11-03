Storm alert in effect in Almaty and 12 regions of Kazakhstan

3 November 2022, 21:51

Storm alert in effect in Almaty and 12 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain, snow, ice slick and ground blizzard are expected tomorrow in Almaty city and 12 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s is expected in Kyzylorda, Ulytau regions.

Almaty region will brace for fog, high wind.

Fog and ice slick will grip tomorrow West Kazakhstan in the morning and evening.

Ice slick will form on the roads in Aktobe region.

Abai, Zhetysu, Zhambyl regions will wake up to foggy streets.

Heavy precipitations (rain and snow) are forecast to batter tomorrow Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay regions in the morning and evening. Strong wind and ice slick are expected in the north and west of the region.

Heavy downpours are forecast for Turkistan region.