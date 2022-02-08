Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in effect in a number of Kazakhstan’s regions

Adlet Seilkhanov
8 February 2022, 18:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert is issued for some regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

The north and southeast of Aktobe region as well as the city of Aktobe will brace for fog.

Fog and ice-slick are in store at times in Almaty city.

West Kazakhstan region is to expect ground blizzard in the southwest and west as well as fog in the north, east, and center.

Southeasterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the west, northwest, and south at daytime.

Uralsk city is to brace for fog in the nighttime and morning as well as southeasterly wind gusting up to 18mps.

Fog is to coat the north and east of Karaganda region as well as city of Karaganda at night.

The north and center of Kyzylorda region are to brace for fog. The city of Kyzylorda is to see fog at times.

Fog is to blanket the city of Nur-Sultan at times.

Pavlodar region is to expect fog in the west and north. Pavlodar city is to see fog at night.

Turkestan region is to brace for fog in the south, west, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region. Fog is to coat the city of Turkestan in the nighttime and morning.

Fog is to coat the city of Shymkent in the nighttime and morning.


