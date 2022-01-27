Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in effect in 9 regions of Kazakhstan

    27 January 2022, 22:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions tomorrow.

    High wind will sweep through Karaganda region.

    Rain and snow, storms and ice-slick, fog will batter Kyzylorda region locally. Ice-slick will form on the roads in Mangistau region.

    Heavy rain and snow, fog, wild wind of 23 m/s are expected in the mountainous areas in Turkestan region.

    Shymkent will also wake up to foggy streets on Friday.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II