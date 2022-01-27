Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in effect in 9 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
27 January 2022, 22:19
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert is issued for 9 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Aktobe, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhambyl regions tomorrow.

High wind will sweep through Karaganda region.

Rain and snow, storms and ice-slick, fog will batter Kyzylorda region locally. Ice-slick will form on the roads in Mangistau region.

Heavy rain and snow, fog, wild wind of 23 m/s are expected in the mountainous areas in Turkestan region.

Shymkent will also wake up to foggy streets on Friday.


