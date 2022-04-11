Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Storm alert in effect in 8 regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
11 April 2022, 20:12
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets issued a weather warning for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Aktobe region will wake up to foggy streets on April 12.

Thunderstorms will strike Almaty region locally in the nighttime and during the day. High wind will sweep through the region.

West Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda regions, and Zhezkazgan city will also brace for thunderstorms tomorrow. Wild wind of 15-20 m/s, 25 m/s will roll through Karaganda region.

Thunderstorms and squalls will grip Kyzylorda region on Tuesday.

North Kazakhstan is set to brace for strong wind gusting up to 15-20 m/s.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms, and squalls will batter Turkestan region on April 12.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan  
