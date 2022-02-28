Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Storm alert in effect in 8 regions of Kazakhstan

    28 February 2022, 21:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Fog will blanket Nur-Sultan tomorrow.

    Akmola region will brace for fog, high wind of 15-20 m/s.

    Fog will also coat Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions on March 1.

    Fog is expected in West Kazakhstan with ice-slick predicated in the nighttime locally.

    Ground blizzard and high wind will sweep through North Kazakhstan.

    Heavy snow and rain are forecast for Turkestan region in the morning and night. Wild wind of 15-20 m/s will roll through the region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Sweltering weather to grip Kazakhstan Wed
    Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events