Storm alert in effect in 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Storm alert was issued for eight regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog will blanket Nur-Sultan tomorrow.

Akmola region will brace for fog, high wind of 15-20 m/s.

Fog will also coat Atyrau, Kyzylorda, Mangistau regions on March 1.

Fog is expected in West Kazakhstan with ice-slick predicated in the nighttime locally.

Ground blizzard and high wind will sweep through North Kazakhstan.

Heavy snow and rain are forecast for Turkestan region in the morning and night. Wild wind of 15-20 m/s will roll through the region.