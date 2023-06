Storm alert in effect in 8 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 8 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

On December 11 ice-slick will form on the roads of Aktobe region.

Fog and ice-slick will batter Atyrau region in the night.

Ground blizzard will grip tomorrow East Kazakhstan.

Fog expected in West Kazakhstan and Turkestan region.

High wind will sweep through Karaganda region on Saturday.

Kyzylorda region warns of slippery roads.

Ice-slick will also form on the roads in Mangistau region.