    Storm alert in effect in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

    15 November 2021, 21:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

    Akmola region will wake up to foggy streets on November 16.

    Fog, ice-slick and high wind will grip Almaty region tomorrow.

    Ground blizzard, high wind, fog and ice-slick will batter Atyrau region.

    Ice-slick will form on the roads in West Kazakhstan.

    Kyzylorda region will brace for ice-slick and fog.

    It will rain and snow across the greater part of Mangistau region. High wind will sweep through the region locally.

    Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

