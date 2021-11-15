Storm alert in effect in 7 regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 7 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Akmola region will wake up to foggy streets on November 16.

Fog, ice-slick and high wind will grip Almaty region tomorrow.

Ground blizzard, high wind, fog and ice-slick will batter Atyrau region.

Ice-slick will form on the roads in West Kazakhstan.

Kyzylorda region will brace for ice-slick and fog.

It will rain and snow across the greater part of Mangistau region. High wind will sweep through the region locally.

Fog will blanket North Kazakhstan.