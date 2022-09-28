Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A storm alert was issued for 16 regions of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Astana will wake up to foggy streets on September 29.

Rain and sleet are expected tomorrow in Abai region. Air temperature will drop to 0-5 degrees in the night locally, -3 degrees in the north of the region in the night and +2+7 degrees during the day.

Akmola, Karaganda region will face ice slick and fog.

High wind will sweep through Aktobe, Almaty, Atyrau regions.

Rain and sleet, high wind will grip East Kazakhstan tomorrow. Mercury will read -5 degrees Celsius in the night in the east of the region.

Wild wind gusting 15-20, 23-28 m/s will roll through Zhetysu region.

Thunderstorms will strike West Kazakhstan.

Fog will blanket Kostanay region. the region will brace for ground blizzard and ice slick.

High wind will grip Kyzylorda region. Fire threat remains high in the region.

Mangistau, Turkistan regions will brace for dust storm accompanied by high wind of 15-20 m/s.

Ice slick will form in Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan regions.



